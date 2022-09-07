Passenger dead, 3-year-old boy airlifted after collision with semi, ejection near Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 27-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy reportedly sitting on her lap were ejected from a minivan that rolled Tuesday after it was struck from behind by a semi.

The woman later died from her injuries.

The accident was reported at about 5:35 p.m.

“A Ford Freestar minivan with six occupants was northbound on I-15 in the right lane,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. “The van was believed to be traveling at a speed well below the posted 80 mph limit when it was rear-ended by a Freightliner semi.

“The minivan spun off the roadway to the right and rolled. A 27-year-old female and a 3-year-old male sitting in the center row were not wearing safety restraints and were ejected from the vehicle. Both sustaining serious injuries.”

All minivan occupants were transported to an area hospital. Four had minor or no injuries, the statement says.

The woman “later died at the hospital from her injuries. The 3-year-old male was later airlifted to another hospital for treatment.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Warning before accident

Prior to the accident, troopers reported to a call concerning the minivan, identified as “a reckless/suspicious vehicle parked in the emergency lane near milepost 374,” the statement says.

Troopers responded, but could not immediately find the minivan, later located at a gas station off exit 376.

Officers “talked to the driver as he was putting fuel into the car. Troopers contacted the driver about the reports that were received. Shortly after the trooper cleared the incident is when the crash occurred.”