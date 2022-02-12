Pedestrian killed by hit-and run driver in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police investigators are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in downtown Salt Lake City early Saturday morning.

Brent Weisberg, SLCPD spokesperson, told Gephardt Daily on scene that police were called to 400 South 400 East about 12:55 a.m. with reports of a person down in the roadway.

When first responders arrived they found a gravely injured 61-year-old man lying in the westbound lanes of 400 South.

Officers immediately began first aid but were unable to revive the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weisberg said police have limited information on the suspect vehicle and were hoping to talk to possible witnesses and to review surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Police have identified the victim as a resident of the Salt Lake City area but were not releasing his name pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run incident is asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.