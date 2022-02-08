Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a car crash that seriously injured a 37-year-old man.

This investigation started at 2:44 a.m. on Tuesday when dispatch was called about a person being hit by a vehicle near 5200 W. Amelia Earhart Drive.

Officers arrived and located the victim, an adult male, down on the roadway with multiple serious head injuries. Officers performed emergency first aid. Paramedics then took over and transported the victim to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Officers did not observe any signs of driver impairment. Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the victim was walking in the lane of travel when he was struck.

Anyone with additional information about this crash is asked by SLCPD to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22–23333.