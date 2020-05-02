PROVO, Utah, May 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman and a toddler are in critical condition after being struck by a Frontrunner train in Provo.

The accident happened at about 3:30 p.m. at 500 South and 900 West. The southbound train was headed to the Provo station, Carl Arky, spokesman for Utah Transit Authority, told Gephardt Daily.

A 21-year-old woman and a 2-and-a-half year old child she was carrying were struck. Arky said he did not know the gender of the child, or the relationship between the two pedestrians.

“The crossing gate was d own, the lights were flashing, the bells were sounding,” he said. “The 21-year-old female decided to go around the gate, to try and get around before the train arrived. She did not succeed.”

The toddler was being flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital, Arky said. The woman was transported to a Provo area hospital.

No one on the train suffered physical injuries, he said.

Arky said he did not have information about TRAX delays, and advised people to check UTA’s Twitter site, which had no information as of 5 p.m.

“I would just ask that people please observe warning signals,” Arky said. “It would have taken another 20 seconds for the train to pass if she had waited There’s a reason why warning signals are there, for the public’s safety.”

*Correction: Gephardt Daily originally reported the incident involved a TRAX train.