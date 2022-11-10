Peering man in Taylorsville turns out to be wanted fugitive

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police offered a recent arrest as a cautionary tale.

Officers responding to reports of a suspicious man peering into vehicles discovered him to be a wanted man.

“TVPD detectives and officers recently arrested a parole fugitive,” Taylorsville police said in a Wednesday night post on their Facebook page.

“The fugitive was located at a local Taylorsville motel and was observed peering into vehicles in the area.”

Turns out he was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a felony, as well as violating the terms of his release from prison, which were not immediately disclosed. He was arrested without incident, the press release said.

“This serves as a good reminder to keep your vehicles locked and to not leave valuables in your vehicle. A shout out, too, to our detectives for being in the right place at the right time.”