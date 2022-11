HERRIMAN, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Herriman High School lockout has been lifted after police discovered a misunderstanding.

“A citizen reported seeing a male with a rifle in the parking lot of Herriman High School,” a Herriman City Police statement says. “The school was placed on ‘lockout’ as a precaution.

“The student is an ROTC member who had a ceremonial rifle. There is no threat to the school or the public. The lockout was lifted.”