Perry burglaries solved, victims asked to come forward

PERRY, Utah, Aug. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Perry police have solved a string of burglaries, and now ask victims to come in and identify the stolen items.

“Last night our department recovered a substantial amount of property that was taken during a series of burglaries,” the department announced on social media Wednesday afternoon.

“The suspect is in custody, but we need the public’s help identifying the owners of the property we’ve recovered. We have recovered tools, jewelry, and money.”

The statement included a map of the affected area and in comments on Facebook police indicated the burglaries could go back several years.

“The burglaries occurred in the area shown on the map, primarily along 2450 S and 900 W. If you live in this area please look through your things and call us if you’re missing anything.