Logan wreck sends two on motorcycle to the hospital

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A rush hour collision left two riders on a motorcycle hospitalized Wednesday evening in Logan.

The vehicle vs. motorcycle accident occurred at 7:04 p.m. on south Main Street, the Logan City Fire Department said at 8:23 p.m. on social media.

“Two individuals from the motorcycle were transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

The wreck in the area of 500 South drew four emergency vehicles to the scene.