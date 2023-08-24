Logan wreck sends two on motorcycle to the hospital

By
Tim Gurrister
-
Photo: Logan City Fire Department
 
LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A rush hour collision left two riders on a motorcycle hospitalized Wednesday evening in Logan.
 
The vehicle vs. motorcycle accident occurred at 7:04 p.m. on south Main Street, the Logan City Fire Department said at 8:23 p.m. on social media.
 
“Two individuals from the motorcycle were transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.”
 
The wreck in the area of 500 South drew four emergency vehicles to the scene.
 
No other injuries were reported.

