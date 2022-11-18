Perry PD: Vandals who sacked LDS wardhouse last week identified

PERRY, Utah, Nov. 17,2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police believe they have solved the vandalism of an LDS wardhouse here that was bad enough to cancel Sunday services.

Thursday morning Perry police said they have served multiple search warrants stemming from the Nov. 11 break-in and vandalism of the church at 900 W 2450 S, according to a post on social media.

“As of this morning, 11-17-2022, we have received numerous tips from the public and we’ve conducted several interviews,” reads the release from Perry Police Chief Scott D. Hancey. “We have served search warrants which have resulted in the seizure of evidence.

“With all of this we have identified the juveniles who we believe are responsible for the burglary/vandalism.”

Names will not be released because the suspects are juveniles.

“Once we finish processing the evidence we have, we will submit this case to the Box Elder County Attorney’s Office for charges.”

Damage included slashed paintings, broken dishes, glassware and furnishings throughout, and damage to an organ in a chapel. Three different wards gather at the meetinghouse.