Pets deceased in Stockton structure fire

STOCKTON, Utah, Dec. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A family managed to escape its fully-engulfed home in the early hours of Friday morning; numerous pets were lost in the blaze.

“Just after midnight on Dec. 10, 2021 Stockton City Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to 900 S. and 582 East on a report of a structure fire,” said a Facebook post from Stockton Police Department.

Upon arrival, police and fire units found the home completely engulfed in flames. The home owners were able to get out in time; some pets were lost in in the fire, the post said.

“The Stockton Fire Department, along with fire departments from Tooele City, the Tooele Army Depot, Rush Valley, and the North Tooele County Fire District all responded to assist in fighting the blaze,” the post said. “We would also like to note and thank the Tooele City Police Department and Tooele County Sheriff’s office who assisted the Stockton Police Department in scene security and traffic control.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the home owners and their family,” the post said.