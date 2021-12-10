Avalanche danger high, considerable in parts of Utah

UTAH, Dec. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Avalanche danger is considerable or high in parts of Utah Friday morning.

Danger is high for the Moab area mountains, according to the Utah Avalanche Center website.

“Heavy snowfall combined with wind has created a high avalanche danger on steep, upper elevation terrain that faces NW through E,” the website says. “The danger is considerable at mid-elevations on these same aspects. In these areas, new and wind drifted snow is sitting on top of older, weaker snow and human triggered avalanches are likely if not certain. Coverage remains quite thin and a ride in an avalanche would be brutal in these shallow snow conditions. The deep snow will make travel difficult today and lower angle slopes will be difficult to turn on.”

In the Salt Lake and Provo area mountains, danger is considerable.

“The avalanche danger is considerable on mid and upper elevation aspects facing northwest through east where storm snow and fresh wind drifts are sitting on top of weak snow underneath,” the website says. “Human-triggered avalanches are likely and natural avalanches are possible. There is a moderate danger on mid and upper elevation slopes facing west through south and southeast where avalanches involving storm snow and wind-drifted snow are possible. Low elevations have a low danger as there currently isn’t enough snow coverage.”

The danger is moderate in the areas of Logan, Ogden, the Uintas, and Skyline.