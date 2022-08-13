Pickup truck driver dead, 2 others injured in Tooele County collision

TOOELE County, Utah, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead and two other people were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning on Interstate 80.

The man who died was in an eastbound Dodge pickup near milepost 63 at 3:36 a.m. when the accident happened.

“For an unknown reason, the pickup truck veered sharply to the left, went off the roadway, and crossed the median,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“The truck entered the No. 1 lane of westbound traffic and was struck by a Genesis passenger car.

“The driver of the pickup was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, they were pronounced dead on the scene.”

One occupant from the Genesis was transported to an area hospital by air ambulance, in critical condition, the statement says. A ground ambulance transported a second occupant with non life-threatening injuries.

“Additional factors are still being investigated by Troopers, MCIT and SBI,” the UHP statement says. “Westbound lanes were closed for several hours and have since reopened.”

The victim’s name has not been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information if additional details are released.