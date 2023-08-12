Pickup driver killed, motorcyclist airlifted with critical injuries after Cedar City collision

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead and another was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries after a Thursday night collision.

It happened at about 9:39 p.m. at the intersection of 2900 North and Highway 130.

“Dispatch advised the accident was between a motorcycle and a pickup truck,” says a statement issued by the Cedar City Police Department.

“Highway Patrol and Cedar City officers that arrived on the scene made initial contact with the drivers of the motorcycle and pickup truck.

“EMS provided life-saving techniques to the driver of the motorcycle before he was transported in critical condition via Life Flight. He is a 27-year-old male from Enoch, Utah.

“Lifesaving measures were applied to the victim in the truck, but he succumbed to his injuries,” the CCPD statement says.

The pickup driver was a 77-year-old Washington city man.

“His identity will not be released until family notifications are made.”