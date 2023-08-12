LDS Church announces $44 million in aid globally to fight hunger

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The LDS Church Friday announced the donation of $44 million globally to challenge child malnutrition. “As the world continues to face an unprecedented hunger crisis, more than 3 million children will die this year from malnutrition,” the church’s statement said.

“And half of all children globally suffer from essential vitamin and mineral deficiencies. These deficits stunt the growth and potential of the next generation.”

The $44 million will to support the wide-ranging global hunger relief efforts of CARE, Catholic Relief Services, Hellen Keller Intl, The Hunger Project and several other organizations, the statement said. “This is in addition to last year’s donations to the World Food Programme ($32 million) and UNICEF’s No Time to Waste initiative ($5 million).”

“No humanitarian effort is more foundational to Christ’s Church than feeding the hungry,” said Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson.

“We are grateful to have the means to collaborate with wonderful organizations and provide relief to children and young mothers in dire need. As we serve together, we extend the reach of Christ’s loving arms.”

The press release referenced a woman in Ethiopia named Belaynesh, noting she and her small family have overcome poverty and hunger through a program led by CARE International that feeds people in rural Ethiopia and also improves economic status through basic business education. The program helps women like Belaynesh raise chickens, goats and bees, maintain gardens and improve their children’s diets. “I’ve noticed [our children are] strong and have a better academic performance,” Belaynesh is quoted. “My neighbors could probably testify that my kids are doing well… “We are very happy with how things are changing for us.”

The church works with organizations, the release said, that incorporate principles of self-reliance and engage in evidence-based solutions to combat growing malnutrition rates within the first 2,000 days of life, defined as conception to age 5.

“These joint efforts will bless nearly 2 million lives in 30 countries,” said Blaine R. Maxfield, managing director of the church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services. “This response demonstrates our commitment to the two great commandments. We show our love to God by reaching out to care for his children, whatever their location or background.”