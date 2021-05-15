Pig on the loose after falling from truck on Interstate 15 in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah, May 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A pig is on the loose after he and eight to 10 others fell from a truck on Interstate 15 in Clearfield Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Andrew Battenfield told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred at approximately 2:53 p.m. on southbound I-15 in the area of mile marker 336.

“A Dodge truck and trailer lost their piglets, they didn’t know apparently, I don’t believe they have called back in to find out where they might be,” Battenfield said.

He said the pigs are not full grown but are also not babies.

Two or three of the pigs did not survive their fall from the truck, he said.

Battenfield said they know where the pig on the loose is, but have not yet caught him.

“They are still trying to round him up and sort out who owns him,” Battenfield said.

There are no closures on I-15 as a result of the incident but there may be delays in the area.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.