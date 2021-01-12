Pioneer Theatre Company delays winter, spring shows due to pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pioneer Theatre Company has delayed its scheduled winter and spring shows due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pioneer Theatre Company announces that productions which had been pushed to February 2021, in response to the global pandemic, will again be delayed due to the continuing infection rate and current vaccine projections,” says a statement issued Tuesday.

Patrons who hold season tickets for 2021 or individual tickets for the three shows in the season will have the option of receiving a refund; receiving a gift certificate to future productions; or converting their purchase to a donation, the Theater’s statement says. Patrons will receive email and postal mail notifications and must opt for one of the three choices by March 1, 2021.

“Theaters all over have struggled in planning and we are no different,” said PTC Managing Director Christopher Massimine. “We are challenged with accommodating the professional unions which staff our productions; the University of Utah where we in residence; and of course, the guidelines mandated by the state. We felt the most accommodating course of action for our very patient patrons was to ‘wipe the slate clean’ and start fresh.”

The season had previously been shorted due to the pandemic, with three shows scheduled: “Something Rotten!,” Feb. 19-March 16; “Ass,” a world premiere, March 26-April 10; and “Legally Blonde,” May 7-22.

Patrons will receive mailings in the upcoming week which explain their options, which will include refunds, gift certificates, or the option to convert to a donation, the Theater’s statement says. Patrols are asked to respond to the mailing by March 1.

Patrons seeking more information can visit pioneertheatre.org or call 801-581-6961 during business hours from 10 am to 2 pm, Monday through Friday.