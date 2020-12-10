Plane crashes near Ogden-Hinckley Airport

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A plane has crashed near the end of the main runway at Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

The incident occurred in the area of Airport Road and 31st Street just north of the main airport just before 4 p.m.

Crews are attempting to extract the pilot, according to scanner traffic.

The plane that crashed appears to be a Cirrus SR22 that is 12 years old. The plane is privately owned and is registered in the United States.

It’s not clear at this early stage what caused the plane to crash.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more on this developing story as information is made available.