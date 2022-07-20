Pleasant Grove Police: Attack on dog outside residence was by mountain lion

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, July 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pleasant Grove police say injuries sustained by a dog in Cedar Hills have been confirmed to have been caused by a mountain lion.

“According to DWR, officials the dog that was attacked in Cedar Hills last night was, in fact, attacked by a mountain lion,” says a statement released Wednesday.

“The dog is believed to have been attacked in the yard and not in the foothills.”

Gephardt Daily has requested information from the PGPD on the condition of the dog, and will share details if they are provided. The statement provided no additional information on the determination from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

“Please be cautious while using the Murdock Canal,” the police statement says.

“If you live in the northern end of Pleasant Grove. Please be aware of your surroundings and know where small children are at all times. Please consider bringing pets indoors. Be safe out there.”