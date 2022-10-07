Pleasant Grove seeks public help locating missing man

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a man with dementia who’s new to the area.

The department’s Facebook post reads: “65-year-old Edward Muller is missing! Edward is originally from Florida and is not familiar with the area.

“Edward has dementia and possibly Alzheimer’s. Edward is a Navy veteran and was reported missing from the Pleasant Grove area. Edward does not have a car and will be walking.”

The alert posted at 4:30 p.m. Thursday said Muller was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt with dark colored pants. He has short white hair with a stubble white beard. He’s approximately 5-feet-11-inches and 250 pounds.

“Please help us find Edward! Thank you for all your help! If located please contact Pleasant Grove Police.”

The department can be reached at 801-785- 3506 or through dispatch after hours at 801-794-3970.