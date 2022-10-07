Teen shot, wounded in Salt Lake City; suspect arrested, firearm recovered, gang unit investigating

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are on the scene of a shooting that has left a teenager injured Thursday night.

“We are investigating a shooting near Meadows Park,” the department said on its web site just after 7 p.m.

“One person, a teenager, has a non-life threatening gunshot injury. We have recovered a firearm. Members from our Gang Unit are on scene.”

A media briefing was planned for North Star Drive and Cornell Street.

One suspect is in custody, according to the press notices, and several different areas are part of the ongoing investigation.