Police: 2 pretend to find deaf woman’s wallet, steal credit card in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, Jan. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help identifying two people who allegedly stole a credit card from an elderly deaf woman while pretending to find her wallet, then made nearly $1,000 in purchases on the card.

Police say the card was stolen outside Walmart in Millcreek, then used at Walmart in Midvale.

“Under the guise of assisting the victim, they picked her pocket, stole a credit card and cash, then gave her wallet back,” according to a social media post from the Unified Police Department Millcreek Precinct.

“They then proceeded to the Midvale Walmart and fraudulently used the victim’s credit card for almost $1,000.00,” the post states.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the two people believed to be involved. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 801-840-4000.