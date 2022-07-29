Police: 21-year-old drive-by shooting suspect nabbed by SLCPD Gang Unit

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old suspect wanted in a July 9, 2022 drive-by shooting was taken into custody Thursday night.

According to a Salt Lake City Police news release, the “investigation started at 8:53 p.m. when SLCPD Gang detectives spotted an SUV, used in a recent drive-by shooting, near 1075 West California Avenue.

“While watching the SUV, detectives identified the driver as Alexis Garcia-Flores. Detectives tried stopping the car, but Garcia-Flores sped off.

“Officers successfully used stop-sticks,” the press release said without revealing how or when they were deployed.

“Responding officers immediately locked down the intersection because they thought Garcia-Flores may have a gun. After talking with Garcia-Flores, detectives safely took him into custody,” police said.

The investigation into the drive-by shooting started about three weeks ago “at 2:41 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, when SLC911 received reports of multiple gunshots near 1200 South Glendale Drive.”

Officers investigating the shooting “found a car with multiple bullet holes and shell casings in the road” and were told a vehicle was seen leaving the area.

Detectives booked Garcia-Flores into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of failing to respond to an officer’s signal to stop.

“The investigation into the drive-by shooting remains ongoing,” the SLCPD statement said.