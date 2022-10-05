Police: 59-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 59-year-old Pleasant Grove man was killed and another motorist was seriously injured in a head-on collision Tuesday morning in Pleasant Grove.

Pleasant Grove Police Lt. Josh Motsinger said officers responded about 9 a.m. to a three-vehicle crash on State Street near 1700 West.

A white SUV traveling east on State Street drifted into the westbound lanes, hitting a red Hyundai Sonata head-on and then crashing into a westbound silver SUV, Motsinger told Gephardt Daily.

“The driver and single occupant of the red Hyundai Sonata was deceased on scene,” he said.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

The driver of the white SUV was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, Motsinger said.

Three occupants in the silver SUV were treated by paramedics at the scene.

State Street was shut down in the area for about four hours while officials investigated the crash.