Police announce statewide New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement blitz

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol and the West Jordan Police Department plan a New Year’s Eve blitz on drunk drivers as part of a statewide crackdown.

“This New Year’s Eve joint enforcement blitz is in addition to the ongoing national year-end Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization to take impaired drivers off the roads and to spread the word about the dangers of impaired driving,” according to a UHP post Friday on social media.

“During this time, officers from 27 law enforcement agencies throughout the state are working more than 240 overtime shifts to deter, detect and remove drunk drivers from our roads.”

The joint effort with West Jordan is dedicated to 13-year-old Eli Mitchell, UHP said, who was struck and killed by an impaired driver eight months ago.

In April of this year, Mitchell was riding his bike home from the grocery store in West Jordan when he was struck and killed by an impaired driver. West Jordan Police officers later arrested the driver, who fled the scene.

“Eli was taken from his family far too soon by the selfish actions of one person. Dedicating this enforcement blitz to Eli emphasizes the life-saving impact that removing impaired drivers from our roads has,” West Jordan Chief Ken Wallentine said.

“Every drunk driver our troopers and officers arrest represents possible lives saved,” UHP Colonel Mike Rapich said. “We will continue to enforce our DUI laws to help prevent other families from experiencing tragedies like the Mitchells have had to endure.”

According to the Utah Highway Safety Office, holiday celebrations bring higher numbers of impaired drivers to the roads, endangering those drivers and the many other innocent people on the roads with them, reads the press release. “An alarming 34% of roadway fatalities in 2022 were related to alcohol or drug-impaired driving.



“Drunk driving is a crime that is 100 percent preventable. People who drink need to make the conscious decision never to get behind the wheel after drinking. If you see a friend who is about to drink and drive, take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely. If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911.”



In addition to the blitz, UHP and West Jordan plan a media event New Year’s Eve to drive their point home.

