Police arrest man who allegedly threatened St. George school resource officer

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 46-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police say he made threats toward a St. George school resource officer.

St. George police say a threat made Monday against the resource officer at Tonaquint Intermediate School, 1210 W. Curly Hollow Drive, included a photo of the school and the officer in uniform.

“Through a coordinated effort, Jason Little was located and arrested (Tuesday) without incident,” a post on the St. George Police Department Facebook page states.

Police notified Tonaquint Intermediate and Washington County School District officials about the threat, the post states.

“We take these threats seriously and will continue to work closely with our partners at the WCSD to ensure the safety of our students, staff and school resource officers. We would like to remind the public that if you see or hear a threat, report it to law enforcement immediately.”