Police arrest suspect after screwdriver stabbing at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 49-year-old man Wednesday after the stabbing of a 65-year-old man in Pioneer Park.

This investigation started at 12:16 p.m. after multiple calls came into dispatch reporting the stabbing.

Officers arrived at Pioneer Park and found the victim. The Salt Lake City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance provided immediate care, then transported him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, says a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Officers located the suspect, Nathaniel Woody, nearby and took him into custody. Woody was charged on suspicion of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

A statement released by police says the men may have been arguing prior to the assault. A probable cause statement filed in the case says the weapon was a screwdriver.

“He pulled out a screwdriver and began stabbing the victim in the face, head and left shoulder,” says a probable cause statement filed by an SLCPD officer.

“The A/P (arrested person) then ran away from the scene being stopped by (an) officer about a block away and when he was stopped by (an) officer he threw a screwdriver in the bushes. We recovered the screwdriver and his shirt. The A/P had blood spatter on his white shirt.”

The probable cause statement says Woody is being held without bail.

“The A/P is a great threat to the public because he used a screwdriver to stab the victim for no reason.”

Woody was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system and was ordered to be held without bail.