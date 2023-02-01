Police arrest suspect, name victim in Taylorsville fatal double shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville have made an arrest in Monday’s late night fatal double shooting.

According to an update provided by Taylorsville PD, Rafael Antonio Torres, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated murder and obstruction of justice.

Investigators believe Torres was related to one of the men who was killed, and say the two were taking part in a drug deal when the shooting took place.

“Police had developed a lead and were looking for Torres when his attorney, Bruce Nelson, contacted them Tuesday evening,” the TVPD update said.

“Torres surrendered to police through his attorney and was taken into custody without incident.”

Police said Nelson provided detectives with a statement, but did not allow them to question his client.

Torres was then booked into the Salt Lake County Jail around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Court records indicate he is being held without bail.

Investigators also released the name of one of the victims; Eduardo Moreno-Lujan, 21, who was behind the wheel of the car when he was fatally wounded.

Police also confirmed he and Torres were relatives.

A probable cause statement filed in Third District Court says the two men were involved in a drug deal when the buyer, referred to as John Doe, suddenly opened fire, mortally wounding Moreno-Lujanas as he sat behind the wheel.

The statement says Torres, who was also armed, shot the alleged buyer from a rear passenger seat, fatally wounding the man who has yet to be identified.

Police say Torres ran from the car and admitted ditching his gun while fleeing the crime scene.

TVPD confirmed a gun was recovered during a search of the surrounding neighborhood.

“The gun that officers found at a neighboring mobile home park early Tuesday morning, with the help of a police K-9, also is believed to have been involved in the shooting,” the police update said

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.