Police ask for help finding missing Murray man, 87, with dementia

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the help locating an 87-year-old Murray man who has been missing since about 5 p.m. Monday.

Charles Hartle, who has dementia, was last seen in South Salt Lake at the Grace Mary Manor Apartments, 19 W. Gregson Ave., according to a Silver Alert from the Murray City Police Department.

Hartle is believed to be driving a 2017 green Subaru Forester with Utah license plate No. 8L4AF and possibly heading toward Richfield, police said.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 169 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a maroon shirt with a collar, brown pants and brown shoes, according to the Silver Alert.

Anyone with information about Hartle’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.