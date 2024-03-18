Police ask for help finding Spanish Fork man missing for nearly a week

SPANISH FORK, Utah, March 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help finding a Spanish Fork man who has been been missing for nearly a week.

Joshua Clarke left his home Tuesday, March 12, and was last seen that evening in the area of 2400 South and 1400 West in Mapleton, Spanish Fork police said on social media. He was reported missing the next day.

Clarke is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 165 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a gray or blue jacket, with a dark-colored hat, black backpack and Scarpa hiking boots, the post says.

Anyone with information about Clarke’s whereabouts is asked to call Spanish Fork police at 801-804-4700.