Police ask for help identifying man accused of armed robbery in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of using a gun during a Salt Lake City convenience store robbery this week.

Salt Lake City police responded about 10 p.m. Monday after receiving a call about a robbery at a convenience store near 800 East and 400 South.

Police say the man entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money. He then left the store on foot, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Officers searched the area but did not find the man. He is described as 17 to 25 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 150 pounds, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone information about the robbery is asked to call 801-799-3000 or submit an anonymous tip using the City Protect App and reference case No. 24-23171.