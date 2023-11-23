Police: At-risk woman, 36, missing from Holladay since Wednesday

HOLLADAY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help locating a missing and at-risk woman who walked away from a Holladay apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Savannah Vasquez, 36, had been visiting family near 1700 East and 4000 South when she walked away from an apartment about 3 p.m., the Unified Police Department stated on social media Thursday.

Vasquez resides in a care facility in Vernal and suffers from psychosis and schizophrenia, according to UPD. She functions at a 15-year-old level.

Vasquez left the apartment on foot and does not have a cellphone, according to UPD.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000 and reference case 23-122835.