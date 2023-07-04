Police: Collision on Highway 6 kills Spanish Fork man, critically injures brother

SPANISH FORK, Utah, July 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Spanish Fork police revealed Tuesday that the victim of a fatal collision Monday night on Route 6 was a 36-year-old man from that city.

A passenger, the 35-year-old brother of the man who died, suffered critical injuries. Police are attempting to notify next of kin, says a statement issued Tuesday by the department.

The accident happened just after 10 p.m. Monday, the SFPD statement says.

“Spanish Fork Police, Fire and EMS were dispatched to a traffic accident at 3350 E. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork, UT. (A) Witness advised a westbound passenger car drove left of center and collided head on with a tow truck traveling eastbound on Highway 6.

“The driver of the passenger car was ejected and pronounced deceased on scene. A second passenger in the car was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The tow truck driver was uninjured.”

The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation, the police statement says.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details are released.