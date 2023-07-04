Davis Co. Sheriff: Two victims in fatal motorcycle crash were DCSO officers

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, July 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff‘s Office confirmed Tuesday that the riders killed Monday in a motorcycle accident on South Weber Road were two of its own officers.

“We must share the devastating news that we lost two of our own last night in a tragic motorcycle accident in South Weber,” a DCSO statement says.

They were Corporal Steven Lewis and Deputy Jennifer Turner.

The accident happened at about 3:20 p.m. on South Weber Drive near Cooks Cove, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“A black Yamaha motorcycle with two occupants was traveling eastbound on South Weber Dr. While navigating a curve, the motorcycle drifted out of its lane and into the path of a westbound Dodge Ram pickup pulling a utility trailer. The collision took place in the westbound lanes as the driver’s side of the Dodge and the motorcycle collided.

“Regrettably, both occupants of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old male driver and a 39-year-old female passenger, sustained critical injuries and tragically passed away at the scene,” the UHP statement says. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to their loved ones during this immensely difficult time. Both individuals leave behind co-workers and family and friends who loved them dearly.”

In 2018, Lewis joined the Davis County Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections deputy, serving in housing. In 2019, Deputy Lewis was honored by the Utah Gang Investigators Association for his commitment to safety and security within the jail, the Sheriff’s Office statement says. Lewis located two home-made weapons on two federal inmates housed in facility. Both of those inmates were documented gang members, it says.

In February 2021, Lewis was selected by the executive staff to help spearhead the beginning of a new program within the Sheriff’s Office. This new program became the Recruitment/Mentor Program, the DCSO statement says. In 2021, Lewis was promoted to the rank of corporal where he found his footing as a supervisor, helping other deputies learn the ropes. In 2022, Lewis took on a specialty assignment, leading the Davis County Honor Guard. Last month, Lewis was assigned to the firearms team, a position he was excited to hold. In addition to his service at the Sheriff’s Office, Lewis served in the U.S. Army for six years.

Turner joined the Sheriff’s Office in May 2020, after graduating from POST academy. Working in the DCSO Corrections division, she worked in housing and intake. In 2022, she was elected to represent Corrections by serving as a board member for the Davis County Sheriff’s Employee Association. She was selected for the Ankle Monitor Program in 2022, an alternative to incarceration for non-violent offenders that holds them accountable while allowing them to remain in the community, maintain employment, participate in necessary treatment, and be with their loved ones, the Sheriff’s Office statement says.

“In her short time at the office she will be remembered for her love of helping others and seeing lives changed for the better.”

Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks released the following statement:

“The tragic passing of Corporal Steven Lewis and Deputy Jennifer Turner is devastating to all of us,” he wrote. “Both were very impactful in their positions at the Sheriff’s Office and will be deeply missed. I know they were both excited about their future together.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support from across the state and nation as we grieve not one, but two holes that our DCSO family now has. Jennifer and Steve touched many lives at the Sheriff’s Office and in their communities and will not be forgotten. We recognize this tragedy has impacted every person at the Sheriff’s Office. We have asked that Davis Behavioral Health and our in-office therapist provide support to all our staff for the foreseeable future.”