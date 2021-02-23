Construction worker killed in forklift accident in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old construction worker died Saturday morning in an industrial accident in downtown Salt Lake City.

Detective Michael Ruff confirmed to Gephardt Daily that crews were dispatched at 6:30 a.m. to 151 S. West Temple, which is across the street east from the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Ruff said the man had been operating a forklift before he climbed off, and the forklift moved and pinned him against a large metal bin.

“He had been manipulating a forklift, and it moved and pinned him between the forklift and a metal dumpster,” Ruff said. “For some reason, he got off the forklift, and it started to move. He was the only one there.”

The call came in to dispatch, and Salt Lake City Fire and SLCPD crews responded, but the man could not be saved, Ruff said. The victim’s name has not been released.