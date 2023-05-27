Police find man asleep in car holding illegally possessed guns, drugs, money

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Finding a man asleep in his car holding a gun police say lead to a plethora of drug seizures.

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Pioneer Division arrested a 31-year-old man after finding him holding an illegally possessed gun while sleeping in his car, according to the department’s Friday afternoon press release.

But things were just getting started.

Events unfolded at 5:14 p.m. Thursday when a 911 caller reported a man, later identified as Michael Hernandez-Gonza, slumped over in a car with a gun in his hand near 1400 South 700 West.

Officers found he was asleep and saw methamphetamine in plain view, the police statement said.

The suspect was “safely arrested,” the police statement said.

During subsequent investigation officers also recovered two additional handguns, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and nearly 400 fentanyl pills, police said.

“By reducing the number of illegally possessed guns on our streets, we are hoping to create an environment in Salt Lake City where families and businesses can thrive and the fear of gun-related violence in our community is reduced,” said Chief Mike Brown.

“I want to commend the work of our Pioneer Patrol officers for safely handling this call.”

Fentanyl, the release noted, is an extremely potent synthetic opioid that poses significant dangers due to its potency and potential for overdose.

Officers took Hernandez-Gonza to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked him on suspicion of three felony counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a restricted Person, three felony counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.