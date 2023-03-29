Police from multiple Utah agencies report school threats that turn out to be hoaxes

UTAH, March 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple Utah schools have been placed on lockdown Wednesday after threats that turned out to be hoaxes.

“Ogden High school has been the victim of a hoax related to school violence,” says one statement, released by the Ogden school.

“Repeat: This is a hoax. No students have been harmed. Ogden police are at the school and are clearing the building per protocol as a precaution. Multiple schools have been the victim of this hoax today.

“We understand the concern of parents. Please understand the obligation to support law-enforcement response in their precautionary protocol. Please do not come to the school. Repeat do not come to the school. Students will not be released until police have cleared the building.”

Salt Lake City police also responded to at least one call.

“This morning, SLC911 received a call about a possible active shooter at West High School,” an SLCPD tweet says.

“We have confirmed, the report is unfounded. Salt Lake City schools are are on spring break. There are no injuries. The school is secured and we are investigating.”

Spanish Fork police also responded to a call, later confirming it was a false threat.

“Spanish Fork police, fire, and EMS are responding to a call at Spanish Fork High. AVOID THE AREA,” the first tweet says.

“SFHS Family, All students and faculty are safe,” says a follow-up tweet. “This was a false report of an active shooter. Police responded quickly and lock down protocol was immediately put into place. Police have swept the building and have deemed it safe.

“There are no victims.”

