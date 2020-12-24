Police ID man dead after triple shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have identified a homicide victim from a shooting early Tuesday morning.
“The victim from the homicide on Kensington Avenue has been identified as 37-year-old Salesi Katoa,” says an SLCPD tweet issued at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.
“A 29-year-old male and a 20 year-old female were also injured. If you have any information please call 801-799-3000 and reference case 20-227064.”
Police were called to the area 1518 S. Main St. at about midnight with reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the arm near the Main Street Motel. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Offices continued to search the area and found a dead man inside a vehicle on nearby Kensington Avenue just east of Main Street.
A short while later, police received another call about woman who had arrived at St. Mark’s Hospital also suffering a gunshot wound.
Investigators believe the victims may be related although the motive for shootings remain unclear.
Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.
The victim from the homicide on Kensington Avenue has been identified as 37 year old Salesi Katoa. A 29 year-old male and a 20 year-old female were also injured. If you have any information please call 801-799-3000 and reference case 20-227064. pic.twitter.com/n0Y5q7bCLI
— SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) December 23, 2020