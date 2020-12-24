Police ID man dead after triple shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have identified a homicide victim from a shooting early Tuesday morning.

“The victim from the homicide on Kensington Avenue has been identified as 37-year-old Salesi Katoa,” says an SLCPD tweet issued at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

“A 29-year-old male and a 20 year-old female were also injured. If you have any information please call 801-799-3000 and reference case 20-227064.”

Police were called to the area 1518 S. Main St. at about midnight with reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the arm near the Main Street Motel. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Offices continued to search the area and found a dead man inside a vehicle on nearby Kensington Avenue just east of Main Street.

A short while later, police received another call about woman who had arrived at St. Mark’s Hospital also suffering a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the victims may be related although the motive for shootings remain unclear.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.