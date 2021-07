COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, July 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Cottonwood Heights are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly made purchase with a stolen credit card.

“On July 3rd, 2021, the pictured female fraudulently used a stolen credit card at the Cottonwood Heights Target and Home Depot,” says a statement issued by the department.

“If you recognize the female and may know her identity or whereabouts please contact Detective J. Griffith at 801-944-7013.”