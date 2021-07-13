SB I-15 in Clearfield to close for overnight construction Wednesday night-Thursday morning

CLEARFIELD, Utah, July 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of southbound Interstate 15 in Clearfield will be closed for construction Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The closure will begin at 11 p.m. Wednesday and will last until 5 a.m. Thursday. The portion of roadway affected will be between 650 North and 700 South.

A detour will be in place.

“Southbound traffic will be detoured off I-15 at the 650 North exit and back onto I-15 via Main Street (S.R. 126) and 700 South (S.R. 193). Drivers should allow up to 15 minutes of extra travel time to take the detour and avoid the area if possible,” the UDOT statement says.

“This closure will allow crews to install a new overhead traffic sign as part of the I-15 Express Lanes project. The I-15 Express Lanes project is adding new Express Lanes and repairing sections of I-15 from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road. These improvements will improve traffic flow, reduce delays and provide a smoother ride on the interstate.”

Drivers are encouraged to visit the project website (udot.utah.gov/i15express) to subscribe to email updates and real-time text alerts about delays in the work zone. Construction on the I-15 Express Lanes project is scheduled for completion later this year.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic conditions and highway construction projects statewide, visit the UDOT Traffic website (udottraffic.utah.gov) or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.