Police investigate hidden cameras found in student bathrooms on U campus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have located two, possibly three cameras hidden in restrooms of the Student Life Center on campus.

“A suspect has been identified and arrested,” according to a post Wednesday evening on the university’s website from John MacDonald, director of the Eccles Student Life Center.

A patron found a camera taped under a sink in a third-floor all-gender bathroom and brought it to the front desk, according to MacDonald’s press release. Staff called University Police, who took custody of the camera and searched restrooms throughout the building.

A second camera was located in an all-gender bathroom on the basement level. Tape which may have attached a third camera was discovered under a sink in a second-floor, all-gender restroom.

University Police have both cameras in evidence and are working to access the images and recordings on each, according to the “If you see anything suspicious in any of these restrooms or other spaces in the Student Life Center, please call U Police dispatch at 801-585-2677, and mention case number 22-3275.”

“I know that this information is upsetting and disturbing,” MacDonald wrote. “Many of our patrons will feel victimized and violated by the perpetrator who installed these cameras in what are supposed to be private and safe areas of our recreation center.

“Please know that university leaders share your outrage and will do everything in our power to hold responsible the person who destroyed our sense of safety and community. I urge anyone impacted by this incident to reach out to victim advocates with the Center for Student Wellness and at University Safety. The University of Utah’s comprehensive student support resources, including mental health services, also are available to any of the impacted patrons.”

All center restrooms and locker rooms have been searched and no additional cameras or tape were found, MacDonald said.

“I want to assure all employees and patrons that going forward, staff will continue to check under sinks and countertops throughout restroom and locker spaces to make certain no cameras have been installed.Please don’t hesitate to reach out with questions or concerns in the coming days as we work together to identify and hold the perpetrators responsible, protect individual privacy and preserve the safety of our campus.”