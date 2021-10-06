Police investigate stabbing near Payson High School

PAYSON, Utah, Oct. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Payson police detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the area of Payson High School Tuesday, according to a statement by Payson PD.

“One juvenile stabbing victim is undergoing surgery and is expected to recover from their injury. Another juvenile has been detained for questioning.”

As this incident involves juveniles, their names will not be released, police said.

“All parties are accounted for and there is no current threat to the public or student body.

“No more details are being released at this time.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.