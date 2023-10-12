Teens wounded in Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot Tuesday night in Ogden.

Officers responding to a shots fired call at 10:40 p.m. found the two males with gunshot wounds in the 600 block of Cross Street, according to an Ogden PD press release.

The site is a residential area just east of Washington Boulevard between 6th and 7th streets.

Officers administered first aid before the victims were conveyed by ambulance to an area hospital.

The injuries were considered non-life-threatening, police said.

“The incident appeared to be isolated, with no threat to the public,” according to the release.

“The investigation of the incident is ongoing.”