Police issue Silver Alert for missing 66-year-old Salt Lake City woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old Salt Lake City woman who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Susan Mary Bishop has not been seen since leaving her home near 200 South and 1100 East at 8:30 a.m., the Salt Lake City Police Department stated in a tweet.

Bishop is living with bipolar disease, schizophrenia and dementia, and she has not been taking her medication, police said. She also does not have access to a cellphone, according to the Silver Alert.

Bishop was last seen wearing a silver jacket with feathers on the hood and blue jeans, according to police. She also had a light-blue backpack with her, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about Bishop’s whereabouts to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-63762.