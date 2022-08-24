Police issue Silver Alert for missing Layton man who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas

LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 57-year-old Layton man with memory issues who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas.

Travis William Hicks was last seen about 4:20 p.m. near 2400 N. Fairfield Road, according to the Silver Alert. Hicks has Alzheimer’s disease, a traumatic brain injury and heart issues, and also is suicidal, Layton police said.

Hicks is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches and 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue poncho and green shoes, the Silver Alert states.

Anyone with information about Hicks’ whereabouts is asked to call the Layton Police Department at 801-497-8300.