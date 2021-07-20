Police: Logan ‘teacher’ jailed on 20 felony exploitation charges; 16K illegal images found on phone

LOGAN, Utah, July 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan man police say was a special education teacher at a local charter high school is being held without bail after being charged with 25 felonies, including 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Ivan Cordona Davila, 27, stands charged with:

20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree misdemeanor

Five counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance schedule l/ll/analog, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

“On April 14 2021 Logan City Police received this CyberTip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” Cordova’s probable cause statement says. Forty-seven images of suspected child pornography sent to other people were associated with the tip.

Information from warrants issued to Comcast, Snapchat and Google helped officers link the addresses to Cardona, who lived with three other males in a rental unit. On July 14, last Wednesday, a warrant was served, and “All electronic devices to include computes and mass storage devices were searched on scene,” the police statement says.

“The download of Ivan’s phone showed over 16,000 pornographic images. Out of the 16,000 images most were of children.”

Ten files initially reviewed showed children age 6 and younger being sexually assaulted by adult males.

A search of Cordona’s room also turned up a THC vape pen and five firearms, which included rifles, a shotgun and a handgun.

A second warrant allowed officials to search for more firearms and drugs, the statement says, and to collect urine for a drug test on Cordona, which revealed the presence of THC.

“No pornographic images were located in any of the other roommates electronic devices,” the officer’s statement says. “Ivan was taken into custody. While transporting him to Logan City Police Department, Ivan stated he has a problem with child pornography. Ivan stated he has anxiety as well as social issues. Ivan stated he knew it was wrong but could not stop.”

Cordona reportedly told the arresting officer he viewed illegal images on SnapChat and the dark web, then deleted them from his phone, “because he felt it was safer.

“Of note, Ivan is also a Special Ed teacher at a local charter high school.”

Cache Valley Daily has reported that Cordona was employed by Fast Forward Charter High, a detail confirmed by several additional news outlets.

Cardona had his first court appearance on Monday before 1st District Court Judge Angela F. Fonnesbeck, who ordered he be held without bail in the Cache County Jail.