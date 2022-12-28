Police: Man arrested after breaking into Sandy cannabis company, attempting to steal CBD gummies

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 40-year-old man was arrested Monday after police say he broke into a Sandy cannabis oil extraction plant and attempted to steal about $900 worth of CBD gummies and hemp.

Sandy police say Brennen Scott Deherrera forced entry into the business by breaking an office window about 4:27 p.m.

Deherrera then began “rummaging through multiple offices” at the cannabis oil extraction plant that specializes in CBD gummies, police said in a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

“Brennen used an empty box to gather multiple items from each office,” including “multiple CBD gummies, a label maker and other various CBD extraction chemicals,” the affidavit states.

Deherrera later used a soft tool bag he found in the warehouse of the plant and filled it with “approximately 5 kilos of CBD hemp,” according to the police statement.

An alarm system alerted the business owners, and police were called and responded while Brennen was still inside, police said.

Police had surrounded the building when Deherrera attempted to flee, police said.

“[Deherrera] immediately saw police and fled back into the building,” the statement continues. “After a few minutes, [Deherrera] opened a rear door of the warehouse and was taken into custody.”

Police said Deherrera admitted to breaking the office window to steal “what he believed was marijuana.”

Damage to the window was estimated at $1,000, police said. The items Deherrera attempted to steal was estimated at $900.

The break-in was captured by the company’s video surveillance system, police said.

Deherrera was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of robbery, a third-degree felony; and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.

Police said Deherrera also had multiple outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.