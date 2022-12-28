One person transported to hospital after ‘argument’ involving gun in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been transported to an area hospital and the alleged shooter is cooperating with officers after a verbal argument turned physical Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Michelle Peterson, with the Salt Lake City Police Public Relations Unit, told reporters that officers responded to the scene, in the area of 999 S. Main.

“What we have here, so far as we know, is a couple of people arguing,” Peterson said. “It’s a verbal argument. It was taken outside into the parking lot. At that location, that’s where the other person was shot.”

The victim was transported by ground ambulance, and suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” she said.

“The shooter is cooperating with us, and he was on the scene. He’s been very cooperative, so we’re investigating at this point.”

