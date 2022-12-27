Amber Alert issued for Layton boy, 13, believed taken in non-family abduction

LAYTON, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a Layton teen who is missing after contact online with an unrelated adult male.

According to the alert, 13-year-old Evan McConney left his residence to meet with suspect Hunter Fox on Monday night after the two had communicated online.

“Suspect and victim may be en route to Arizona or Texas,” the alert says. “Suspect and victim are not related.”

Evan is 5 feet 4 inches, weighs 110 pounds and is Caucasian. He has brown hair and eyes, and is believed to be wearing a black windbreaker with a hood, a white T-shirt with a logo of a blue and yellow bunny skull with bones, blue and gray sweatpants, Vans shoes with a yellow Cobra Kai emblem, and an olive drab beanie with the same Cobra Kai logo.

The suspect is also Caucasian, and is said to be 25 years old.

The Amber Alert says Evan’s life is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information on Evan or Fox is asked to call Layton City Police at 801-497-8300 or simply dial 911.