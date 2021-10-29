Police: Man arrested after robbing Utah businesses to support heroin addiction

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing nine Utah businesses in order to support his heroin addiction, according to a statement filed by an officer of the West Valley City Police Department.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Christopher James Hewett, 24, is facing six counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

“Christopher has committed a total of nine confirmed aggravated robberies over the last month,” the statement said. “Christopher committed one of these in Tooele, two in Taylorsville, and six in West Valley City.”

Most recently, Hewett robbed the Seagull Book at 5794 S. Redwood Road Wednesday.

“On each robbery mentioned, Christopher approached a cashier, threatened them by claiming he had a firearm in his jacket pocket, brandished from his pocket with his hand in the pocket, and ordered them to empty the cash register,” the statement said.

The stores he robbed include Jamba Juice, CBD American Shaman, Papa Murphy’s, Sally Beauty Supply, Baskin-Robbins, and Beatrice’s Herbs. He would then flee each scene in his vehicle.

“Christopher was observed on surveillance robbing these establishments and one of which had audio/video surveillance,” the statement said. “Post Miranda, Christopher confessed to the robberies to support his addiction to heroin.”

Between all the robberies, its estimated the amount Hewett stole was between $1,800 and $2,000. Hewett stated “he spent all of the money on heroin,” the statement said.

He was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.