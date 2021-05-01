DUI suspect leads cops on chase after firing gun in downtown Salt Lake City, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly firing a gun while in close proximity to other people, then fleeing police while under the influence of alcohol, and driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed.

Mohammed Alkhaldi, 21 and a citizen of Saudi Arabia, was charged on suspicion of:

Two counts of using of a concealed weapon in the commission of a violent felony, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Eight counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a third-degree felony

Reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

Cruelty to an animal, a class B misdemeanor

Carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, a class B misdemeanor

Accident involving property damage a class B misdemeanor

No valid license, never obtained, an infraction

No proof of insurance, an infraction

Failure to register or expired registration, an infraction

An officer was investigating another case, on Pierpont Avenue, when he heard gunshots coming from a parking lot to the south of his location.

“I observed the driver of a black Ford Mustang firing eight rounds into the air while in a group of people were in close proximity to the vehicle,” Alkhaldi’s probable cause statement says. “I then attempted to pull over the vehicle by turning on my lights for it to pull over, the vehicle fled from me and proceeded to flee at a high rate of speed.”

Alkhaldi “later stated he was traveling over 70 miles per hour to medical staff,” the statement says.

“While fleeing at this speed, the Mustang ran two red lights and nearly collided with multiple vehicles. The Mustang a few minutes later crashed into a parked car. I arrived on scene of the accident I saw someone leaving the scene on foot wearing a blue jersey with the number 18, with curly hair.”

“The AP (accused person) was found a block south of the accident by officers,” the statement says. “While placing the AP in custody he stated he had a gun on him. We found a gun with eight used shell casings. The AP in excited utterance stated that in the back of the black Mustang he left a pregnant Pitbull in the back seat. Upon further inspection of the vehicle a Pitbull puppy was found in the Mustang.”

The arresting officer said Alkhaldi “had a strong and persistent odor of alcohol on his breath, slow and slurred speech and red glossy eyes.”

The statement noted that Alkhaldi has one prior conviction of DUI in Utah and two prior convictions of DUI in Idaho in the past 10 years.

“The AP does not have a Driver’s License. The AP did not have insurance for the vehicle or valid registration for the vehicle,” the statement says. “The AP is not a United States citizen. The AP had his blood drawn for the DUI and carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. AP does not have a valid permit to carry a firearm concealed.”

Alkhaldi is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.